Need to know what's open and closed over the Christmas holidays and which city services are running?

CBC Ottawa has you covered with this handy compendium.

Retail

LCBO

​Dec. 24: All LCBO stores will open at regular hours and close at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All LCBO stores and head office will be closed. LCBO agency stores will be closed.

Dec. 26: All LCBO stores and head office will be closed. Some LCBO agency stores may choose to open.

Customers should check for individual store hours with their local LCBO store or online at lcbo.com using the 'Store Search' feature.

Malls

Dec. 24

Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place d'Orléans will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billings Bridge Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25

Rideau Centre will be closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed.

St. Laurent Centre will be closed.

Place d'Orleans will be closed.

Billings Bridge Mall will be closed.

Dec. 26

Rideau Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Place d'Orleans will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Billings Bridge Mall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Below are a few examples of some of the larger stores. Check websites for details on local stores.

Dec. 24

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be closed.

Costco locations will be closed.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be closed.

Dec. 26

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City services

The Rink of Dreams at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall will be open on the following days at the following times, weather permitting.

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 26: Noon to 11 p.m.

The skating court at Lansdowne Park will be open on the following days at the following time, weather permitting.

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 26: Noon to 11 p.m.

The Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink will be open on the following days at the following time, weather permitting.

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed.

Dec. 26: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Ottawa recreation

Recreation facilities will be operating on modified schedules during the holiday season, including modified swimming, skating and fitness schedules.

Most recreation facilities are closed and public swimming, fitness, aquafitness and public skating are cancelled on Christmas Day. Please check ottawa.ca or at the particular facility for details.

Registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled during the holiday season; however, clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

Client services

Dec. 25, 26: City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed. The city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Cres. will be closed. Rural client service centres (Metcalfe, West Carleton and North Gower) will be closed.

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be operating on their after-hours priority response schedule. Agents will be available to take urgent requests, which require immediate assistance from City services. Call 3-1-1 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Garbage, green bin and recycling

Dec. 24: Regular service.

Dec. 25: There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. The Trail Waste Facility will also be closed.

Dec. 26: Pickup for Dec. 25 will take place on Dec. 26. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Note that Christmas trees will be collected on regularly scheduled collection days. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags will not be collected.

Public transit service

Dec. 24: OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. The sales and information centres at Lincoln Fields, St. Laurent and Place d'Orléans stations will be closed. The Rideau Centre sales office will close early at 5 p.m. The OC Transpo Transit Information Centre (613-741-4390) will be open to help customers with schedules and trip planning, including from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The OC Transpo Customer Relations Unit (613-842-3600) will be closed.

Dec. 25: OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. The sales and information centres at Lincoln Fields, St. Laurent and Place d'Orléans stations will be closed. The Rideau Centre sales office will be closed. The OC Transpo information centre (613-741-4390) will operate on a reduced schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The OC Transpo customer relations unit (613-842-3600) will be closed.

Dec. 26: OC Transpo will operate on a Saturday schedule. The sales and information centres at Lincoln Fields, St. Laurent and Place d'Orléans stations will be closed. The Rideau Centre sales office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The OC Transpo information centre (613-741-4390) will operate on a reduced schedule from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The OC Transpo customer relations unit (613-842-3600) will be closed.

Call 613-560-1000 or text 560560 plus the four-digit bus stop number for automated schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, phone 613-741-4390 or visit octranspo.com.

Para Transpo service

Dec. 24: Regular service.

Dec. 25, 26: Reservations (613-244-7272) will be open during regular hours. Customer service (613-842-3681) will be closed. Administration (613-244-1289) will be closed. Taxi coupons (613-842-3670) will be closed.

Customers are reminded to suspend their regular booking if they will be on vacation during the holiday season.

Parking

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply Dec. 24 to 26.

Ottawa Public Health

Dec. 24: The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed. The SITE office will be operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The SITE mobile van will be operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed. The dental clinics and Well Baby Drop-In will be closed. The SITE office at 179 Clarence Street will be operating from 9 am. to 9 p.m. The SITE mobile van will be closed. The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed, but you can call and leave a message, and inquiries will be responded to within one business day.

Dec. 26: The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed. The dental clinics and Well Baby Drop-In will be closed. The SITE office at 179 Clarence Street will be operating from 9 am. to 9 p.m. The SITE mobile van will be operating under regular hours. The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed, but you can call and leave a message, and inquiries will be responded to within one business day.

Cultural services

Dec. 24: The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Ottawa Art Gallery Annex will be open daily as usual.

Dec: 25, 26: The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Ottawa Art Gallery Annex will be open daily as usual. City of Ottawa archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed. However, clients should check ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm, as some exceptions may apply.

Archives services

The City of Ottawa archives reference services and Gallery 112 will be closed Dec. 23 to 26.

Municipal child care services

Dec. 25, 26: City-operated child care centres will be closed.

Ottawa Public Libraries