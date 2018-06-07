Liberal Marie-France Lalonde has been re-elected in the riding of Orléans, CBC News is projecting.

With 49.1 per cent of polls counted, Lalonde has 40.2 per cent of the vote, with 2,000 more votes than her closest competitor, Progressive Conservative candidate Cameron Montgomery.

Lalonde was first elected to represent the riding in 2014, after fellow Liberal Phil McNeely retired. Under Kathleen Wynne, she served as minister of Community and Correctional Services.

The riding, which has a mix of urban and rural residents and a significant francophone community, has been Liberal since 2003, when Dalton McGuinty led the party to victory over then-premier Ernie Eaves.

The riding changed last year when Ontario shifted riding boundaries to increase the number of provincial representatives from 107 to 124. Orléans is now 25 per cent bigger, having gained territory from both the old riding of Nepean–Carleton as well as Glengarry–Prescott–Russell.

Also running in the riding were: