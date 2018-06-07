Skip to Main Content
Watch Ontario Votes 2018: Election special
Live

Watch Ontario Votes 2018: Election special

Co-hosts Dwight Drummond and Rosemary Barton begin our election night special on CBC. Tune in for all the election results.
CBC News ·
Watch CBC's Ontario election special as results come in and we learn who will form the government 0:00
