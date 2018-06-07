Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers re-elected in Ottawa–Vanier

Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers has been re-elected in the riding of Ottawa–Vanier, CBC News is projecting.

With 29.6 per cent of polls counted, Des Rosiers has 41.7 per cent of the vote. NDP candidate Lyra Evans, a formerly homeless 25-year-old and the province's first openly transgender candidate, is in second place with 31.7 per cent of the vote and Progressive Conservative candidate Fadi Nemr has 20 per cent of the vote.

Des Rosiers, the former dean of the University of Ottawa's law school, won the riding in a 2016 byelection following the retirement of Madeleine Meilleur, and earlier this year became minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Ottawa–Vanier is one of the city's most diverse ridings, both ethnically and economically. It includes one of the richest neighbourhoods, Rockcliffe, as well as Vanier, an area with one of the highest percentages of low-income residents.

Last year's riding boundary changes only slightly affected Ottawa–Vanier, which grew five per cent by taking a small portion of the old Ottawa–Orléans riding.

The riding has a long history as a Liberal stronghold, with the last PC representation ending in 1971. When Meilleur held the riding she regularly took more than half the votes cast, with PC candidates coming a distant second.

Also running in the riding were: