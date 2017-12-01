Ontario will hold separate inquests into the deaths of a detention centre inmate and a construction worker, the province announced Friday.

Jason John Briand, 46, died at the Quinte Detention Centre on Oct. 22, 2015. He was originally from Kingston. Inquests into inmate deaths are mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest is expected to take place over three days and hear from seven witnesses. No start date has been announced.

Another inquest will be launched into the death of a construction worker 20 years ago.

Jesus Revilla Sanchez, 38, died from injuries sustained while working on a construction project near Perth, Ont.. He died at the Great War Memorial Hospital in Perth on Dec. 5, 1996.

Details on how long the inquest will take and when it will start have not been released.

In both cases, the investigations will look into events leading up to the deaths, and may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents.