Ontario's emergency medical team stands at the ready to help Ottawa's unsanctioned supervised injection site, but the City of Ottawa appears no closer to asking for that help.

Overdose Prevention Ottawa (OPO), the group that runs the site in Raphael Brunet Park, has been begging for help from the province. Wet weather and plunging temperatures have left the tented site wallowing in the cold mud.

The province is willing to provide heaters, better insulated tents and other supplies to the site, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care told CBC News on Thursday.

The ministry said it intends to talk with the city to see if they want similar assistance to what it provided to another unsanctioned supervised injection site in a downtown Toronto park.

However, the city, which doesn't condone the site, must approve the aid before any work starts.

Pop-up site not an 'appropriate' use of resources

The city said it has no plans to request help for the pop-up site or accept the province's offer.

The mayor and area councillor said they would approve the equipment for another supervised site in a trailer parked at the Shepherds of Good Hope, but wouldn't give a clear answer when asked specifically about aid for the OPO site.

'My belief is once that trailer set up is completed … that the clients who are using outdoor parks will have no reason to be in the park.' - Mayor Jim Watson

"We don't believe a temporary site in the cold, in the winter, in a park is an appropriate use of the resources," said Mayor Jim Watson.

Watson is encouraging clients and workers at the tent site to move to the trailer once it gets a legal exemption from Health Canada, which is expected any day.

"My belief is once that trailer set up is completed … that the clients who are using outdoor parks will have no reason to be in the park."

Responsibility falls to province, councillor says

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury added the province should feel free to act if they feel the need, but the city likely won't make that call.

"The province is responsible for healthcare and if they feel there's a gap in the healthcare I encourage them to come and provide that healthcare," he said.

"If the province thinks there is an emergency, they need to state that there is an emergency, or we're stuck in these voids where there's a lack of coordination."

Ontario has assembled a task force to address the opioid crisis, but has yet to declare a state of emergency.

Mathieu Fleury has spoken out against the location of the Lowertown park site. (Radio-Canada)

Though Fleury is open to help from the ministry, that help likely won't come without municipal approval.

"We're in a really tough position," he said. "[But] you can't keep the community hostage in a park."

'A democracy, not a dictatorship'

Both Watson and Fleury deflected questions specifically about the OPO site, but reiterated they would welcome more funding for the supervised injection trailer or the public health-funded clinic.

However, while volunteers who run the OPO site have asked for help, the Shepherds trailer has not.

OPO volunteers haven't publicly released details of their winter plans, but it's possible the impending winter weather will force the group to suspend operations.

Despite the mayor's current refusal to discuss the OPO site, Coun. Diane Deans, who chairs the community and protective services committee, wants the discussion to come to council for an on-the-record, public debate.

"The mayor does not have delegated authority on this," she said. "This is a democracy, not a dictatorship, and it's coucil that sets public policy for this city."