The looming possibility of an LCBO strike the week before Canada Day isn't worrying many Ottawa residents, but small breweries say they are watching the labour dispute closely.

The union representing the chain's 7,500 employees say they are poised to legally strike as of 12:01 a.m. on June 26, protesting management's treatment of workers.

Coming days before Canada Day, it could be bad news for Ontario party-goers eager to unwind during the holiday.

But people in Ottawa say the close proximity of Quebec — where stores would be open — means they aren`t concerned.

"I can go over to the Quebec side, so it's not a big deal for me," said Meagan Spoerri. She and her roommate were stocking up on Friday for a party, not in anticipation of a strike.

Meagan Spoerri and her roommate prepare for a party ahead of a potential LCBO strike on June 26. (Judy Trinh/CBC News)

Many shoppers weren't aware of the chain's potential closing on Monday, but said Quebec's liquor stores are always a back-up.

"Honestly, I hadn't heard about it. I live in Quebec so I have an alternative," said Jean-Pierre Bibeau.

The only factor that had people sweating was the length of the possible strike.

"If it's a prolonged strike, for sure (I'm worried). A dry summer isn't good for anyone," said Gytis Niedvaris.

Microbreweries on edge

Yet, trouble could start Monday for local microbreweries around Ottawa, as a major source of their income could run temporarily dry.

"We're certainly keeping an eye on the discussions," said Laura Behzadi, co-owner of the Bicycle Craft Brewery.

But she said they think there could be a jump in walk-in customers if the LCBO closes.

Laura Behzadi, co-owner of Bicycle Craft Brewery, said she anticipates more walk-in customers if the LCBO closes. (Judy Trinh)

While one brewery expects a rise, another expects a fall.

Beau's Brewing Company sells more beer through the LCBO than all other store contracts combined — about 25 per cent of total sales.

The timing is really bad, said Tanya Beimers, Beau's chief financial officer.

"It's one of our biggest weeks, because everyone is building up to Canada Day," she said. "We'll do whatever we need to do to make sure our customers are satisfied."