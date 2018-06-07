The candidates have made their pitches and now it's time for the voters to have their say.

It's election day in Ontario. Here's what you need to know before heading to the booth.

Who can vote

To vote you need to be 18 years of age, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

When you can vote

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Where can you vote

If you don't know where your polling station is you can find it on your voting card, or go to the Elections Ontario website and enter your postal code.

What to bring

If you received a voting card in the mail you will need to bring it and a piece of identification bearing your name to your polling station.

If you did not receive a voting card you can still register at the polling station. You need to bring identification bearing your name and current residential address, such as a driver's licence or utility bill.

Elections Ontario has a full list of acceptable identification.

How to vote

Only ballots marked with an X are counted.

If you make a mistake you can ask for another ballot from the election official.

