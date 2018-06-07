New
Election Day in Ontario: Here's what you need to know
Here's what you need to know on voting day in Ontario.
The candidates have made their pitches and now it's time for the voters to have their say.
Who can vote
- To vote you need to be 18 years of age, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.
When you can vote
- Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Where can you vote
- If you don't know where your polling station is you can find it on your voting card, or go to the Elections Ontario website and enter your postal code.
What to bring
- If you received a voting card in the mail you will need to bring it and a piece of identification bearing your name to your polling station.
- If you did not receive a voting card you can still register at the polling station. You need to bring identification bearing your name and current residential address, such as a driver's licence or utility bill.
- Elections Ontario has a full list of acceptable identification.
How to vote
- Only ballots marked with an X are counted.
- If you make a mistake you can ask for another ballot from the election official.
Find out more
Need to catch up on what's been happening during the campaign? Check out some of these links:
- Ontario Votes 2018: A one-stop shop for the latest news and analysis from CBC News.
- Poll Tracker: CBC's poll analyst Éric Grenier breaks down the latest projections and polls.
- Platform Tracker: A breakdown of where the parties stand on key issues.
- Vote Compass: See where your views line up compared to the main parties.