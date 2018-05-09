Ontario election: Who is running in eastern Ontario

The Ontario election is set to begin on Wednesday after the 41st Parliament of the Province of Ontario was dissolved yesterday. But since the last provincial election in 2014, quite a bit has changed in eastern Ontario.

View a full-screen version of the riding map.

The region has two new ridings:

The rural Ottawa riding of Carleton, which includes Stittsville, Richmond, Munster in the west and also Greely and Metcalfe in the east.

The riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington, which incorporates parts of the old ridings of Lanark–​Frontenac–​Lennox and Addington and Prince Edward–​Hastings, including the north end of the City of Belleville.

In addition to the new ridings, five ridings in the region also have new names and altered borders.

Leeds–​Grenville is now Leeds–Grenville–​Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes​.

Carleton-Mississippi Mills is now Kanata–Carleton.

Nepean–Carleton is now Nepean.

Ottawa–Orleans is now Orleans.

Prince Edward–Hastings is now Bay of Quinte.

Even ridings that have kept their names have had some changes to their borders as the province moved from 107 ridings to 124.

Check out our riding map for a complete look at the riding in your area and the candidates running. (The names of incumbents running again, regardless of party affiliation, are italicized.)

As we profile each riding, we'll also link to those stories in the map.