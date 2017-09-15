There's a beautiful forecast in store for the weekend — a good reason to take in a summery music festival and celebrate what a local neighbourhood has to offer. And if you're in the mood for Russian romance, the National Arts Centre has you covered.

Roll over Tchaikovsky

As the cliché goes, it's not your grandmother's Onegin, but she'd probably like it.

Alexander Pushkin's 19th-century classic Russian tale of unrequited love has been revitalized with a new indie rock score and a brazen attitude. The period sets and costumes of a frigid 19th-century Russian night are all there — but the passions run high and the music is hot.

"It's really electric," said Hailey Gillis, who plays the infatuated damsel Tatyana. "At a certain point I get to play an electric guitar, as an emotional next level thing."

Hailey Gillis plays Tatyana, the sheltered, romantic girl who falls for no good nobleman Onegin.

Concocted by Canadian singer songwriter Veda Hille and director Amiel Gladstone, the contemporary musical takes a page from Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin and takes off in new directions.

"If you take a little bit of Prince and then you take some juicy indie rock like Alanis Morrisette, and then you're reaching back to Tchaikovsky, just kind of imagine melding them together," said Daren A. Herbert, who plays the the notoriously fickle nobleman Onegin.

WHERE: Babs Asper Theatre at the National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

WHEN: Runs until September 30.

COST: Tickets run from $25 to $75, but students can buy same day rush tickets for $15. You can purchase tickets here.

CityFolk and singing cowboys

Alberta cowboy buddies in song, Ian Tyson, left, and Corb Lund, right, perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Lansdowne Park. (CBC)

Festival favourite Father John Misty and the enigmatic singer-songwriter Rodriguez are part of stellar lineup of wide ranging music at CityFolk this week.

For those who love songs about wide-open spaces and life in the saddle, look no further than the musical partnership of Corb Lund and legendary Canadian icon Ian Tyson.

These two singing cowboys, who both hail from Alberta and live the cowboy life when they are not on stage, first teamed up when they were asked to perform at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in 2012.

"I forget sometimes since we now hang out and drink beer and play music," Lund said, reflecting on his relationship with Tyson.

"But then it hits me this is the guy who wrote Four Strong Winds and hangs out with Bob Dylan, and knew Janis Joplin and jammed with The Band and Grateful Dead."

The two play Saturday night from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the City Stage.

WHERE: CityFolk is located on the great lawn at Lansdowne Park, 450 Queen Elizabeth Dr.

WHEN: The festival runs until Sunday night. Music starts on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

COST: Day passes start at $56.50 and can be purchased online here, or at the TD Box Office at Lansdowne.

Chinatown and Beyond

Remixed Festival shows off people, art, food and fun of Chinatown and Somerset Street West. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

REMIXED is an expanded version of Chinatown Remixed, the annual celebration of the people, food, small businesses and art that makes up this multicultural neighbourhood.

This year the action has expanded east to Bay Street along Somerset West, where a stage has been set up for free concerts. What remains the same are the tasty food samplings and the surprising encounters with art in local grocery stores and restaurants.

The Art House Café is a hub for local artists on Somerset St. West. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Highlights include:

A kids zone with art projects designed by the Ottawa School of Art.

Arts and crafts workshops at the Art House Café.

A food-judging contest at Shanghai restaurant that will crown the best local spring rolls, kimchi and dumplings.

A free concert from local band Loon Choir.

WHERE: The festival runs along Somerset St. West from Bay St. to Booth St.

WHEN: The grand opening begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and runs well into the night. REMIXED events run until Oct 16.

COST: Free