Groups in Ottawa are coming together Saturday to build community between Indigenous and newcomer populations in the city.

The Comm-Unity Youth Feast is being held Saturday evening as a way to bring youth together to break bread and share cultures. It's being hosted by the non-profit Young Leaders Advisory Council and YOCISO — the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization's youth program

R.J. Jones, one of the event organizers, said gatherings like this are necessary.

"There is a lot of tension between Indigenous and newcomer communities because of the lack of education that they receive from each other," said Jones.

"I know that with Indigenous communities there's a lot of racism that happens, but in the newcomer communities there's a lot of racism that happens to Indigenous communities."

Breaking bread

Jones spent their teen years in Ottawa, and remembers being bullied for their Indigenous identity in high school. The bullying most often came from newcomer youth, they said.

Jones believes there needs to be more education and dialogue between the two communities.

"We can recognize each other's history, but also make room for the fact that we went through different forms of trauma," said Jones. "I think the best way to do that is through young people."

Participants are encouraged to wear their respective traditional garments, to symbolize one people and one tribe. Attendees will be treated to music, performances and a feast including traditional dishes from around the world.

The event is being held Saturday at the Taggart Family YMCA-YWCA from 3-7 p.m., and is open to all.