Ottawa Public Health is advising anyone who visited O'Grady's on Church in Toronto to be vaccinated for hepatitis A, after a restaurant employee tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who consumed food or drinks at the Church Street bar between June 7 and June 23 may have been exposed. Ottawa residents are being warned because Toronto is a popular tourist destination.

Public health says the risk is low, but that bar-goers should watch for signs and symptoms which include:

Fever.

Tiredness.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea/vomiting.

Dark urine.

Stomach pains.

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin.)

Symptoms can begin 15 to 50 days after becoming infected, according to an Ottawa Public Health media release, but it is also possible for people not to show symptoms.

On June 30 and July 1, Ottawa Public Health will hold hepatitis A vaccine clinics by appointment only. To make an appointment, call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744, ext. 26325.

"This virus is transmitted from person-to-person by the fecal-oral route. It is found in the stool of a person infected with the virus. It is not spread by coughing or sneezing," public health in the release. "A common route of exposure is food contaminated by infected food handlers."

Anyone with concerns may call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744.