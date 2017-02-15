The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is reviewing its planned trips to the United States and asking principals to not plan any new ones amid uncertainty over American immigration policy.

Nora Marsh, the associate director of education for the OCDSB, said Tuesday it was the English public board's understanding that President Donald Trump's ban on citizens of seven countries from entering the United States wouldn't affect students in its current state.

The ban is currently being challenged in court.

However, the board has emailed parents of students planning on going on any of the nine trips scheduled for the rest of this school year to ask if they still want to participate.

"We understand that some families may feel differently about travel to the United States since you first signed up your son or daughter for the trip," the email reads.

"Once we have established that there is ongoing interest, we will complete an assessment of the feasibility of the trip."

Other boards stay pat

Marsh said the board has also asked principals to not plan any new trips to the United States for now.

Trips to the United States are mostly intended for high school students aged 14 to 18, and are related to the arts or history, she said.

"My understanding is that right now there is no ban, so for the trips occurring, there won't be any sorts of situations in relation to that executive order," Marsh said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation … we're waiting and we'll advise our school communities, keeping in mind a sense of responsibility for our students' well-being and safety."

Hassan Bin Siddique, a Grade 9 student at Glebe Collegiate Institute, said there are 'a lot of political problems' going on in the United States. (CBC)

A sampling of parents and students at Glebe Collegiate Institute revealed little opposition to the review.

"It's a good thing, if some go and some don't go [the kids] would wonder why," said Abdoul Ahad, a Muslim father-of-four.

Hassan Bin Siddique, a Grade 9 student, said there were "a lot of political problems" going on in the United States.

"It's better to stay away from it rather than get tangled in a situation like that," he said.

The issue is being raised after the Greater Essex County District School Board in southwestern Ontario cancelled all school trips to the United States in February, saying they didn't want any of their students to be turned away at the border.

Officials from Ottawa's two French school boards and its English Catholic board told CBC there's no change in their plans when it comes to trips to the United States.