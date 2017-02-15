Parents are devastated that they're losing a battle to save another public school from closing in the west end of Ottawa, despite months of lobbying.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees recommended Tuesday night to close J.H. Putman Public School near Woodroofe Avenue and Highway 417.

It's the sixth school in west Ottawa that trustees voted to close after hearing the emotional final pitches of parents to save their schools on Monday.

J.H. Putman parents were in disbelief over the decision, including Sarah Bickford, who wiped away tears afterward.

"It's a huge loss for the community," said Bickford, her daughter standing beside her.

"They're losing sight of the children and it's just dollars and seats. Those are kids. They love their school. I just feel bad that they're losing that."

'We have been fighting so hard'

About 50 parents came together and for the last five months lobbied to keep J.H. Putman open.

Parent Gina Bies drafted an alternative solution on behalf of the group that trustees considered, but ultimately turned down.

"I'm really disappointed," said Bies. "Right now my stomach is turning and I'm mad. I think I have to go through a grief process because we have been fighting so hard for this."

Bies said she plans to keep fighting to keep the school open, but is also considering switching her son, who is in Grade 6, to another school board.

"I think that [school trustees] had their mind set in September what they were going to do and they put on a lot of window dressing to show we had the opportunity to give input," Bies said.

Gina Bies, who has a son at J.H. Putman Public School, says she won't give up the fight to save his school. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Sixth school so far slated to close

On Monday, school trustees recommended to keep Regina Street Public School open as an alternative school, but to close five other schools with low enrolment:

Century Public School.

Leslie Park Public School.

D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School.

Greenbank Middle School.

Grant Alternative School.

Shirley Seward, chair of the school board, said no one wants to close schools, but the reality is that some are too empty and others are too overcrowded. The board is trying to balance those numbers at a time when it's under financial pressure.

Parents were in disbelief after school trustees recommended to close J.H. Putman, a school they'd been lobbying to save for five months. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

OCDSB is losing $8 million in provincial funding over three years that was used to keep half-empty classes running.

The superintendent of the board's facilities, Mike Carson, said finances are not the only reason behind the closures, but that it's cheaper to have fewer buildings to look after.

"It's a lot easier to look after one roof than two or three," said Carson. "... It makes it more efficient to use some of our limited resources and it gives us a chance to reallocate some of our teaching staff to other buildings."

Fallout of possible J.H. Putman closure

If J.H. Putman closes, it will also affect other schools:

Agincourt Road Public School would open a new intermediate wing and become a K to Grade 6 school.

Woodroffe Avenue Public School would become a JK to Grade 8 school.

Severn Avenue Public School would become a JK to Grade 6 structure for immersion students, eventually expanding up to Grade 8.

Woodroffe Avenue Public School's early French immersion boundary would be changed and current Severn Avenue English students would attend Pinecrest Public School or D. Roy Kennedy Public School.

East-end delegations are scheduled for Wednesday evening.

School board staff have recommended closing Rideau High School and sending its 400 students to Gloucester High School. Both schools are at 40 per cent capacity.

The board is expected to make its final decision about school closures at two meetings on March 1 and 7.