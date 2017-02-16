A large crowd turned up to save Rideau High School from closure, arguing it would be a "travesty" because it serves some of the most vulnerable students in neighbourhoods just east of downtown Ottawa.

More than 50 people expressed their desire to keep the school open during a meeting with Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees on Wednesday night.

The board of publicly-elected trustees have blamed low enrolment for the possibility of shutting down Rideau High School, which is located on St. Laurent Boulevard at Guy Street.

A school closure would send about 400 students to Gloucester High School because both schools currently operate at 40 per cent capacity. After five hours of speeches and debate, the meeting ended near 11 p.m. Wednesday without a vote.

'I'm very concerned about the classism and racism that we're seeing in closing such a crucial school.' - Kathryn Greer-Close , community member

It is scheduled to resume on Thursday night.

Community member Kathryn Greer-Close stepped up to the microphone and said there is nothing to gain by closing Rideau High school, and everything to lose.

"I don't understand how you are going to be coming out ahead," she said. "Given that we are serving the most vulnerable youth in this city, it seems a travesty to close this school."

"All I can imagine is that the value of the property is worth more than the education of the students. I'm very concerned about the classism and racism that we're seeing in closing such a crucial school," she added.

Community member Kathryn Greer-Close says it would be a travesty to close Rideau High School because it serves some of the most vulnerable students in the city. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Growing refugee and indigenous population

Rideau serves a low-income neighbourhood that includes a growing population of indigenous families and Syrian refugees, according to the area's OCDSB trustee, Chris Ellis.

The school has received additional provincial funding over the years to help those students.

Ellis is concerned barriers that face students trying to go to school, including a longer bus ride, could stand in the way of students showing up for class. He said the board shouldn't be moving resources away from those who need it most.

OCDSB trustee Chris Ellis says Rideau High school serves the lowest income neighbourhood and it's unfair to make the most disadvantaged attend school outside their community. (Ashley Burke/CBC )

"For many students they may have had to leave home and are living on someone's couch and just that extra 45-minute bus ride, that extra connection at St. Laurent to get on a bus to go to Gloucester may seem daunting to them," said Ellis. "We need to look after the most vulnerable in our society."

'All the bad things [in life] melted away. It's become this place of comfort for me.' - Melanie Patenaude , Grade 11 student

Grade 11 student Melanie Patenaude said she has switched between almost a dozen different schools, but Rideau is the first one that has brought her comfort.

"I've grown really attached to Rideau," said Patenaude. "All the bad things [in life] melted away. It's become this place of comfort for me. I'm in the band, I'm in student council. Losing Rideau would be a huge loss. It would be really sad."

Better course selection if schools merge

OCDSB trustee Donna Blackburn, who represents Barrhaven/Knoxdale-Merivale, argued closing Rideau would be a good thing for students. She urged her colleagues to merge the two schools.

"They will have a more fulsome course selection and they will have a great opportunity for extracurricular activities, that's the bottom line," said Blackburn. "I'm very concerned about the way things have been characterized by certain trustees."

A Gloucester High School student also wrote a speech to tell Rideau High students they would be welcomed with open arms.

"I think it's a positive for both schools to be merging together," said student Molly Kennedy. "I think we could be stronger and better together. They will be comfortable at our school, it's very welcoming, a positive place and a family. So they will be right in with the family."

Goucester High school student Molly Kennedy told the crowd that her school could be stronger if it merges with Rideau. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Proposal to open school up to community

This is the second time in the past decade Rideau High school has been on the chopping block. School trustees questioned why, all these years later, Rideau can't attract more students.

The school's community representative, Sheila Perry, said the solution is to offer more community services in empty classrooms.

"Rideau High School is a huge asset," said Perry.

There are currently 300 Syrian refugees taking a language class upstairs, while Indigenous groups use the school's smudge room and young children attend pre-school at Rideau, she said.

School closure decision coming in March

Earlier this week, school trustees recommended to keep Regina Street Public School open as an alternative school, but to close six other elementary schools:

Century Public School.

Leslie Park Public School.

D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School.

Greenbank Middle School.

Grant Alternative School.

J.H. Putman School.

The board is expected to make its final decision about the school closures in March.