Three men are facing charges of attempted murder in connection to the alleged beating of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) last week.

Marco Michaud, 36, suffered life-threatening injuries in the April 11 incident and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit, paramedics and Michaud's lawyer said at the time.

Police said Tuesday that he remains in hospital in serious condition.

Michaud is in custody and awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Gerald Leduc, who spent six months in a coma and died Jan. 18 after an assault in Vanier in July 2017.

Michaud was arrested in February after turning himself in to police.

Three Ottawa men — 32, 22 and 19 years old — are charged with one count each of attempted murder. They remain in custody and are expected to appear in court Wednesday.