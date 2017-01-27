Ottawa's public transportation agency has pulled dozens of double-decker buses off the road Friday to inspect them for a potential wiring problem.

OC Transpo staff inspected a double-decker bus after a report from a driver Thursday night of a fume on the bus. While there was no fire, staff found a wire harness that overheated.

OC Transpo said in a statement the harness did not catch fire and there was no risk to passengers or the driver.

They also said there is "no relation to the double-decker bus fire of last week."

This bus was destroyed and had to be towed after a fire on Jan. 17. (Roger Dubois/CBC)

As a proactive measure, we contacted the manufacturer and we are proactively inspecting and replacing wiring harnesses that are affected," the transportation agency said in a statement.

The issue only affects the most recent 43 double deckers purchased, or about a third of their double-decker bus fleet.

The work will be done this weekend and while there will be adjustments to service Friday evening, OC Transpo says there won't be an impact to bus service on Monday.