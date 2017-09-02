As more students head back to school and OC Transpo gets ready for rail, route changes start Sunday, Sept. 3.

Seven routes are being renumbered ahead of the LRT opening in 2018 and two routes in both Kanata and Greenboro undergo service changes.

Seven routes are being renumbered ahead of the opening of the new LRT lines in 2018. (OC Transpo)

In Kanata, Route 62 is being replaced by Route 162 between Terry Fox Station and Tanger Outlets on evenings and weekends.

In Greenboro, Routes 114 and 298 combine to become Route 40 running all day between St. Laurent and Greenboro stations.

School routes return next week, and as Grade 7 and 8 are added to Bell, Sir Robert Borden and Gloucester high schools, OC Transpo is also stepping up the number of trips on routes 12, 18, 19, 24, 82, 84, 152, 665, and 669.

But it's also cutting back on the number of trips on routes 48, 80, 83 and 630 to Canterbury, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Colonel By secondary schools.