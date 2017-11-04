If you recently left something on an Ottawa bus, there's a good chance it was on display Saturday afternoon — with a price tag attached.
For two hours, bargain seekers picked through toques, umbrellas, wallets and jewellery at OC Transpo's twice-annual unclaimed items sale.
About 30,000 items get left on city buses each year, said Moe Moloughney, the executive director of Heartwood House, which administers OC Transpo's lost-and-found program.
"Somebody, most recently, lost a vacuum cleaner on a bus," Moloughney said. "So I always find it unique to think about what was going on in that person's mind, at that moment."
Money goes to charity
Everything for sale Saturday — from skateboards and backpacks to "hundreds of pairs of shoes" — had gone unclaimed for at least a month, Moloughney said, and even longer in the case of pricier items.
The sale's goal, she said, is to raise about $4,500 for Heartwood House, a conglomeration of 20 small charities.
As for the strangest item from Saturday's sale?
"We had a fishing net here for this sale today. It was a rather large, four-foot fishing net," Moloughney said.
"I don't know how that got left on a bus."