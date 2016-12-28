OC Transpo fares are set to change in the new year, but commuters heading back to work today after the Christmas break may be noticing another difference: the number of their express bus.

Almost 40 express routes not only have new numbers, but a new name, too. They will now be known as "Connexion" routes, because when the Confederation Line opens in 2018, these routes will connect to an LRT station instead of taking passengers directly downtown.

The new route numbers officially came into effect on Dec. 25, but the Wednesday morning rush hour will likely be the first time most commuters notice the change.

The new "Connexion" routes will still be operating as express routes until mid-2018, but as of Jan. 1, there will be no more express fares.

Instead, there will be only a single adult fare under a new, simplified system that will see express monthly passes decrease by almost $17 while regular adult passes will rise $8.