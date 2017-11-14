If you're taking a bus to your morning meeting, you might want to leave home earlier than usual.

OC Transpo's new report on their January to June on-time performance shows one in five buses is late during morning rush hour — the worst performance OC Transpo has reported in the seven years it's been making those records public.

Also, almost one quarter of routes throughout the day arrive early, leaving Ottawa-Gatineau commuters unsure of when to arrive at their stop to catch a ride.

Numbers released twice a year

The agency releases the numbers twice a year, measuring on-time performance during the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. morning rush as well as regular routes throughout the day.

Those latter routes fare a little better, with only 13 per cent of buses coming late — a marked improvement from last year's 18 per cent.

Still, with the transit service averaging 320,000 riders on a given weekday, the data suggests some 40,000 people arrive at their destinations late every day.

OC Transpo's goal is to have 90 per cent of buses arrive on time, according to their website.

Their reports, however, show the on-time rate hasn't exceeded 70 per cent in the last seven years for which records are available.