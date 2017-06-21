More OC Transpo bus routes will see their numbers change this month as the city prepares for the unveiling of light rail sometime next year.

Fifteen route numbers in the south and east ends of the city will change on Sunday, however the routes themselves will remain the same.

The affected routes are:

Route 1 will be renumbered as Frequent Route 6.

Route 41 will be renumbered as Connexion Route 291.

Routes 121, 123, 124, 126, and 128 will be renumbered as Local Routes 42, 23, 24, 26, and 28, respectively.

Routes 144, 146, 147, 148, and 149 will be renumbered as Local Routes 93, 92, 197, 48, and 49, respectively.

Routes 192, 193, and 194 will be renumbered as Local Routes 47, 31, and 21, respectively.

New bus route for Barrhaven

The growing suburb of Barrhaven is getting a new route, 179, which will serve the new retail and office locations at the CitiGate development west of Strandherd Drive.

The existing route 170 will extend to serve CitiGate and residents who live on Maravista Drive and Kennevale Drive between Cedarview Road and Strandherd Drive. Service to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Fallowfield Drive will be replaced by the new route 179.

The city is also reminding people that bus service at Hurdman Station will move to the new bus platform adjacent to the future O-Train Confederation Line platforms.

Free service on Canada Day

Once again, OC Transpo and Para Transpo bus service will be free for everyone on July 1. With upwards of a half-million people expected to attend Canada Day festivities around the downtown core, the city is advising the public to consider taking public transit. There will be additional service during the day and after the evening fireworks.

Also returning for the summer is special weekend service to recreational destinations: