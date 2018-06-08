Skip to Main Content
OC Transpo bus hits pedestrian in Britannia

OC Transpo bus hits pedestrian in Britannia

One man has been taken to hospital after a OC Transpo bus struck a pedestrian in the west end.

Collision investigators on the scene

CBC News ·
Ottawa Police collision investigators are on scene at the collision. (CBC)

One man has been taken to hospital after a OC Transpo bus struck a pedestrian in the west end. 

The collision happened early this evening near Britannia Road and Regina Street. 

Collision investigators were on scene and paramedics said the pedestrian had been taken to the Ottawa Civic Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us