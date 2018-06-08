OC Transpo bus hits pedestrian in Britannia
One man has been taken to hospital after a OC Transpo bus struck a pedestrian in the west end.
Collision investigators on the scene
The collision happened early this evening near Britannia Road and Regina Street.
Collision investigators were on scene and paramedics said the pedestrian had been taken to the Ottawa Civic Hospital Trauma Centre in serious condition.