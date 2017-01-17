A double-decker OC Transpo bus with dozens of people on board caught fire in rural Ottawa early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Piperville Road between Anderson Road and Farmers Way in southeast Ottawa.

The bus was servicing route 222, heading from the community of Vars to downtown Ottawa.

Ken Bendelier, who was on the bus, told CBC News the driver managed to get everyone off the bus safely after a tire overheated, blew and caught fire.

Piperville was closed from Anderson to Farmers Way as the firefighters tackled the blaze.

Further details were not immediately available.

Bendelier said passengers boarded another bus on the way to Ottawa and nobody was injured.