A 19-year-old from Oakville has been charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving after police clocked him speeding at nearly twice the posted limit on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said they stopped a car travelling west on Highway 401 at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle was travelling 94 kilometres per hour over the speed limit, according to police.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver's licence was also suspended for seven days, police said.

Under the Highway Traffic Act stunt driving charges can be laid when a motor vehicle is caught travelling at 50 km/h or more above the posted speed limit.