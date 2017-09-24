The O-Train has been taken offline due to a police investigation near Bayview station.

Ottawa police have closed the eastbound lanes of Somerset Street West between Breezehill Avenue and Preston Street.

Police tape has also been placed across the multi-use pathway running underneath the Somerset Street bridge.

While police have not confirmed the nature of their investigation, they have said there is no concern for public safety.

OC Transpo said train passengers could take bus route 107 instead.

Ottawa police have closed the eastbound lanes of Somerset Street West between Breezehill Avenue and Preston Street due to a police investigation. The O-Train is also not running. (Karla Hilton/CBC)