The O-Train has been taken offline due to a police investigation near Bayview station.

Ottawa police have closed the eastbound lanes of Somerset Street West between Breezehill Avenue and Preston Street.

Police tape has also been placed across the multi-use pathway running underneath the Somerset Street bridge.

@ottawapolice investigating an incident near Somerset/Breezehill.Somerset eastbound currently closed between Breezehill & Preston. — @DutyInspector

Police investigation at O-Train/Somerset. 107 has replaced the train for the time being. O-Train path diverted around. pic.twitter.com/TdxFwmbYL2 — @JLeiper

While police have not confirmed the nature of their investigation, they have said there is no concern for public safety.

OC Transpo said train passengers could take bus route 107 instead.