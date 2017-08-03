Companies involved in the construction of the O-Train Confederation Line were charged with workplace safety violations that occurred earlier this year, according to a memo from the project's construction director Steve Cripps.

The charges, brought forward by the Ministry of Labour in May, were "generally related to the observed upkeep of the worksite in January 2017, and including concerns with the storage and disposal of equipment and materials," said the memo.

The various companies that were charged make up the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Constructors (OLTRC). According to the memo, the group says "they take such charges very seriously and intend to defend their position in this matter before the court."

The memo is a quarterly update on the progress of the O-Train Confederation Line, addressed to the mayor and city council. Council had been notified of the Ministry of Labour site visit in the previous update.

City legal services is continuing to monitor the case.