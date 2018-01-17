Work needed to fix manholes along a five-block stretch of O'Connor Street in downtown Ottawa will close the busy thoroughfare for nearly six weeks.

The City of Ottawa said O'Connor Street will be closed to vehicles from Laurier Avenue W. to Somerset Street W. from Monday, Jan. 22, to Friday, March 2.

The suggested detour is Elgin Street, but the city is suggesting motorists avoid area altogether.

"The closure is required to allow Bell to reconstruct manholes on the west side of O'Connor Street at the intersections of Gloucester, Nepean, Lisgar and Cooper streets," the city said in a news release.

Bike lanes on O'Connor Street and Laurier Avenue W. will stay open, the city said.

Pedestrians will be able to access homes and businesses during the closure, but crews will occasionally have to close the west sidewalk of O'Connor Street because of the work.