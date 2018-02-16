For Canada's Olympic athletes, training is only part of what's needed to become the fastest in the world.

Another important piece of prep work is spending time inside the National Research Council's (NRC) wind tunnel on Montreal Road.

For nearly 50 years, the two-metre by three-metre tunnel has been helping athletes with everything from body positioning to which fabrics work best to reduce drag.

"There is a lot of science behind a suit," said Annick D'Auteuil, an aerodynamics researcher at the NRC.

She's spent nearly a decade helping local athletes improve their performance, from alpine skier Dustin Cook, hoping to tweak his form on the ski hill, to long-track speed skater Ivanie Blondin, who needs a finely tuned racing suit when she's blasting out of the starting blocks.

Annick D'Auteuil, an aerodynamics researcher for the National Research Council, adjusts a speed-skating outfit. 'There's a lot of science behind a suit,' she said. (Stu Mills/CBC)

"The wind tunnel makes an athlete think, 'How much I can reduce my drag if I wear something that is just a little bit tighter?'" D'Auteuil said.

Drag is the resistance working against an athlete, either in the air, or in the water.

A long way since Boucher

The NRC started working with alpine skiers and speed skaters decades ago.

But by 2004, the wind tunnel was offering a significant contribution to many different Olympic sports — including snowboarding and bobsledding — thereby giving more athletes a better chance of getting to the podium.

"When [speed skater] Gaetan Boucher was racing back in the early '80s they were wearing full lycra," said D'Auteuil. "But now, depending on how the arms and legs are exposed to the wind, we select different fabrics with different surface roughness and permeability."

Gaetan Boucher competes in the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics. (Canadian Press)

For this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea, speed skaters are wearing outfits with different fabric on the thigh, torso and head.

However, there are some constraints. Outfits can't be too tight. In cross-country skiing, for example, there's a rule that an athlete must be able to pinch three centimetres of the material they're wearing.

"We can try to make some improvements," said D'Auteuil, "but we still have to be within the rules."

More than material

And it's not just the fibres that help athletes. The wind tunnel allows them to test the aerodynamics of their body positioning.

They can figure out how changing the placement of their hands holding ski poles, or keeping an arm closer to their trunk in speed skating, might help their performance.

"They can have nutritionists and all the different support, but when you have this additional push from science, it provides answers about the effects of aerodyanamics," D'Auteuil said.

While her work is behind the scenes, it hasn't stopped her from having her own proud Olympic moment during the Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010.

"We worked so many hours in the wind tunnel. We had put in a lot of hours helping different sports. And I was there and able to observe those athletes," she said. "It was like a gift at the end of all that."