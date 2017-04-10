A man told police he killed two people north of Gatineau leading police to find two female bodies inside a home in Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que., overnight.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier says the man's overnight confession led them to find two bodies in a home north of Gatineau. (Lorian Bélanger/Radio-Canada)

The Sûreté du Québec said, around 2:40 a.m. Monday, a 60-year-old man walked into a police station in Gatineau and confessed to killing two people.

Police said the suspect knew the two victims but wouldn't say how, nor would they share their ages.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier said the man came to the station by himself and is co-operating with officers.

The municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus is about 100 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa.