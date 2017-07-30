Ottawa firefighters put out a fire on the roof of the North Gower Public School on Sunday.

They said in a media release they received multiple calls just after 11:30 a.m. reporting smoke coming from the elementary school on Church Street in rural south Ottawa.

When crews arrived around 11:40 a.m. they saw heavy black smoke coming from the roof and flames close to a propane tank.

The fire was declared under control around noon.

Ottawa Fire Services said there was about $30,000 worth of damage to the roof, which was having some work done.

Nobody was injured and the cause is under investigation.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board wasn't immediately available for comment on whether the fire would affect any summer activities in the building.