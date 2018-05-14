Woman critically injured in North Gower crash dies

Ottawa police say a woman critically hurt in a crash in North Gower on Sunday died of her injuries overnight.

The woman was a passenger in one of three vehicles that collided at about 3:15 p.m. on Roger Stevens Drive at McCordick Road.

She was 78 years old, police said Monday, not 82 as paramedics originally reported at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle she was in, a man in his early-to-mid 80s, remains in hospital but his condition has stabilized, police said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles have been released from hospital.

The investigation continues, and no charges had been laid as of noon Monday.