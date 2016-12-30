An outbreak of norovirus has forced Carleton Place's hospital to close a section of its inpatient unit.

In a statement posted on its website, the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital said it was working with the local public health unit to contain the outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness.

"We encourage those who wish to visit patients on the inpatient unit to reconsider visiting at this time as you will be at risk of becoming ill," said the hospital in its statement.

"If you are ill, please do not visit as norovirus is highly contagious."

The hospital's statement did not say how many patients have come down with the virus, which is characterized by nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Symptoms can last for up to three days.

People with medical emergencies should still visit the ER, the hospital said.