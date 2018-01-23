Wanted for 19 years, man with alleged Mafia ties arrested in Gatineau

Gatineau police have arrested a man wanted since 1999 for his alleged role in a Mafia plot to import a large amount of cocaine to Canada.

Norman Rosenblum, 65, was charged 19 years ago with importing more than 550 kilograms of cocaine. It was alleged at the time he had conspired with Montreal Mafia kingpins Vito Rizzuto and Frank Cotroni to orchestrate the crime.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Rosenblum, but he disappeared from view.

According to Gatineau police, Rosenblum resurfaced when he was stopped around 7 p.m. Sunday evening following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area of Saint-Raymond and Cité-des-Jeunes boulevards.

Police said Rosenblum told them during questioning that he had returned to Quebec from abroad within the last year.

Gatineau police said they plan to hand Rosenblum over to federal authorities.