Municipal candidates off to the races

The 2018 municipal election campaign has officially begun, with several candidates filing their nomination papers Tuesday morning, the first day they were able to enter the race.

Several people stood outside the municipal elections office Cyrville Road at 8:30 a.m. to be among the first to enter the races for city council and school board.

Innes Ward candidate Tammy Lynch was first in line to drop off her nomination papers at the municipal elections office Tuesday. (Laura Osman/ CBC) First in line was Tammy Lynch, on a leave of absence from her position working for Coun. Jody Mitic, who has announced he won't seek re-election.

"I thought this was a great opportunity to continue my work in Innes Ward," Lynch said of her decision to run.

She's not the only candidate to get their nomination papers in early for an open council seat. Right behind her in line was Theresa Kavanagh, hoping to replace Bay Ward Coun. Mark Taylor, who pledged not to seek a third term.

Candidates can't start fundraising or campaigning until they file their nomination forms. In the past, the race began in January, but this year the campaign is four months shorter

"We've done a lot of planning to get ready for today," said Glen Gower, who will run against longtime Stittsville Coun. Shad Qadri.

"It's just great to be able to start working at it," Gower said.

Many candidates said they planned to head straight to the bank after dropping off their paperwork.

"The next step is opening a bank account, then asking people to contribute to the campaign," said Christine McAllister, who is running against Capital Ward incumbent David Chernushenko.

Mayor Jim Watson is expected to drop off his nomination papers later this afternoon. So far, he's the only known candidate who intends to run for mayor.

Candidates have until the end of July 27 to join the race, or withdraw their nomination. Voters will cast their ballots Oct. 22.