Municipal candidates off to the races
Election 5 months away, but some candidates getting the jump on campaign
The 2018 municipal election campaign has officially begun, with several candidates filing their nomination papers Tuesday morning, the first day they were able to enter the race.
Several people stood outside the municipal elections office Cyrville Road at 8:30 a.m. to be among the first to enter the races for city council and school board.
"I thought this was a great opportunity to continue my work in Innes Ward," Lynch said of her decision to run.
She's not the only candidate to get their nomination papers in early for an open council seat. Right behind her in line was Theresa Kavanagh, hoping to replace Bay Ward Coun. Mark Taylor, who pledged not to seek a third term.
Candidate <a href="https://twitter.com/glengower?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@glengower</a> explains why he and other candidates are keen to start campaigning ASAP <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/sxQODkvgQg">pic.twitter.com/sxQODkvgQg</a>—@LauraOsmanCBC
"We've done a lot of planning to get ready for today," said Glen Gower, who will run against longtime Stittsville Coun. Shad Qadri.
"It's just great to be able to start working at it," Gower said.
Many candidates said they planned to head straight to the bank after dropping off their paperwork.
First stop is the municipal election office, second stop is the bank for candidates like <a href="https://twitter.com/CMcAllister_CM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMcAllister_CM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/WZH9J10pCu">pic.twitter.com/WZH9J10pCu</a>—@LauraOsmanCBC
Mayor Jim Watson is expected to drop off his nomination papers later this afternoon. So far, he's the only known candidate who intends to run for mayor.
Candidates have until the end of July 27 to join the race, or withdraw their nomination. Voters will cast their ballots Oct. 22.