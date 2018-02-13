Nominate an Ottawa trailblazer today
Nominations are open from Feb. 12 to Feb. 26
CBC Communications Posted: Feb 11, 2018 9:30 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 13, 2018 11:52 AM ET
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
-7°C
Gatineau
Mostly Cloudy
-6°C
Petawawa
Partly Cloudy
-7°C
Cornwall
-5°C
Kingston
Mostly Cloudy
-7°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Toronto police to dig up drainpipe on property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked
- Boushie aftermath points to need for justice system reform, says Wilson-Raybould
- Liberals to unveil 3rd budget by month's end
- Kim Campbell calls sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
- Police recommend indicting Netanyahu on corruption, bribery charges
Most Viewed
- Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes to headline Ottawa Bluesfest 2018
- Son charged with murder in elderly woman's death
- Complainant wraps up testimony at Gee-Gees sexual assault trial
- Call for mayor's resignation caps long, bitter dispute in Carleton Place
- Ontario gas stations fined $2M for price fixing
- Family of shooting victim had searched for him for days
- Ontario chooses Shopify to run online cannabis sales
- Former soldiers camp out to demand improvements for vets
- Girl struck by truck in Gatineau dies
- Here's what's open and closed on Family Day
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Son charged with murder in elderly woman's death
-
Height-for-units trade with developer praised
-
Live Blog
Complainant wraps up testimony at Gee-Gees sexual assault trial
-
Canada's Lawes, Morris win mixed Olympic doubles curling gold
-
Foo Fighters, Shawn Mendes to headline Ottawa Bluesfest 2018
-
Bluesfest or snoozefest? Your reaction to this year's lineup
-
Boushie aftermath points to need for justice system reform, says Wilson-Raybould
-
Family Day
What's open and closed Monday in Ontario
-
Feature
Nominate an Ottawa trailblazer today
-
Call for mayor's resignation caps long, bitter dispute in Carleton Place
-
Canadian Forces STIs double those of general population
-
'Just not sustainable': Payday loans a growing part of Ontario's personal insolvencies
-
Girl struck by truck in Gatineau dies
-
Disability advocates feeling left behind as Lyft launches
-
What Iceland can teach Ottawa about growing its local music scene