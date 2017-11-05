Plans to build a new community centre in Heron Park have been cancelled after federal funding fell through because the project would not be finished by its 2018 deadline.

In September, the Heron Park Community Association was notified by Coun. David Chernushenko that they would not be getting over half a million dollars in federal funding that would go towards building a new centre.

The funding was pulled because the project could not be completed by end of March 2018, and the city's request for an extension for the project had been denied by the government.

Linda Gama-Pinto, the community association's president, said she had been waiting for 15 years for a new community centre, and the news was a big disappointment.

"Well, we were shocked, absolutely shocked. The wind was knocked out of our sails," said Gama-Pinto.

Over the years, the Heron Park neighbourhood had been using an old concrete field house as their community hub. Gama-Pinto said that the community deserves a well-built, accessible centre that everyone can use.

Heron Park Community Association president Linda Gama-Pinto said she was 'absolutely shocked' by the news the project wouldn't go ahead. (Aislinn May/CBC)

No deadline extension

In 2015, the city applied for federal funding from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

This funding was meant to support community facilities around the country in celebration of the country's 150th anniversary. Heron Park was one of three projects chosen in Ottawa.

Last December, the Heron Park Community Association was told that Ottawa South MP David McGuinty was able to secure around $560,000 that would go towards building their community centre.

The city would cover the remainder of the $2-million project.

Chernushenko told CBC News Saturday, however, that building the centre would take more time and resources because of contaminated soil in the area, and that meeting the 2018 deadline would have been "virtually impossible."

He said the city's request for an extension was likely denied because expenses incurred for the community centre project after March 2018 would not be eligible for funding by Canada 150.

After the extension was denied, the city decided to withdraw their application for the Heron Park project, Chernushenko said.

Breakdown in communication

Gama-Pinto said she's also concerned about the lack of communication.

She said the association had been reaching out over the months to see how the neighbourhood could help boost the project but received very little communication from city officials.

The old field house in Heron Park is currently being used as the community centre by the neighbourhood. (Aislinn May/CBC News)

The association had also started its own fundraising initiatives, she said, raising more than $5,500 for the centre.

She said the withdrawal of federal funding came as a surprise because they weren't receiving updates.

"The bottom line is that this community loses. We lose the opportunity to build a neighbourhood and build cohesion. And that's integral to building a safe community. A community centre is kind of hub or a nexus where you can build community," said Gama-Pinto.

Gama-Pinto said the neighbourhood would keep trying to build a community centre in Heron Park.