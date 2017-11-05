After years of pushing for a new community centre, people in Heron Park will have to keep waiting.

Plans to build a new community centre in the area have been cancelled after federal funding fell through because the project could not be completed by the deadline.

In September, the Heron Park Community Association was notified by their city councilor David Chernushenko that they wouldn't be getting over $500,000 in federal funding because the project could not be completed by the March 31, 2018 deadline.

The city's request for an extension had been denied by the government.

"Well we were shocked, absolutely shocked. The wind was knocked out of our sails," said Linda Gama-Pinto, the president of the Heron Park Community Association.

Linda Gama-Pinto, the president for the Heron Park Community Association, says she is shocked that the plans for a new community centre have been cancelled. (Aislinn May/CBC News)

Pinto said that Heron Park has been pushing for a new community centre for years and the neighbourhood has already fundraised more than $5,500 to help pay for the centre.

Back in 2015 the city applied for federal funding from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. The money was meant to support community facilities across Canada in celebration of Canada's 150 anniversary.

Last December David McGuinty, the Member of Parliament for the Ottawa South riding, was able to secure over half a million dollars to help build Heron Park's community centre.