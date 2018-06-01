Cantley father calls for better job protection for grieving parents

A Cantley, Que., father says a proposal to amend Quebec's labour law doesn't go far enough when it comes to protecting the jobs of parents who are grieving the death of a child.

Nelson Picard's son Willem, 12, was diagnosed with a brain tumour four years ago. The two have been travelling back and forth to Toronto where Willem has been undergoing an experimental treatment.

While the boy has been responding well to the treatment, Picard said he's seen other parents who've had to cope with the death of a child.

"When you have a child dying, you're not there. You cannot do anything. You cannot work," he said.

Picard is advocating for bereavement leave of up to two years for parents whose children have died due to illness.

Law too narrow, advocates say

The Quebec government has proposed a bill to broaden parents' access to bereavement leave, but Picard and other advocates are concerned it could be interpreted to deny benefits to some.

Leucan, an organization that supports children who have cancer and their families, are backing Picard's cause.

"The way the law is currently written, it really implies that the provision is limited to deaths linked to suicide, to a kidnapping or a criminal act," said Pascale Bouchard, Leucan's director general.

Nelson Picard, left, and his son Willem. (Nelson Picard)

A statement from Quebec's Ministry of Labour said the proposed change to the law would allow a parent to take a 104-week leave of absence and return to their position regardless of the circumstances of the death of their child.

Picard and Bouchard said Quebec could use Ontario's legislation, which explicitly includes parents whose children have died of disease, as a model.

Jonathan's law

Vince Leitao was part of the push for Ontario to adopt a similar law in 2016 after the death of his 16-year-old son Jonathan.

"His wish was to help other kids who were going through similar situation," he said. "When he realized he could not do that he asked me if I could, I made a promise to him that I would."

Vince Leitao advocated for bereavement leave for parents after the death of his 16-year-old son, Jonathan. (CBC)

Leitao said it was unfair that parents were only covered by bereavement leave if their child's death was linked to a criminal act.

He said parents are often too shattered after the death of their child to become advocates.

"These bereaved parents have been shattered by the death of their child. It's not their fault, but we need to support them," he said.

"It definitely requires time, requires protection, you don't need additional pressure of possibility of losing your job. That's what we need to protect against."

Leitao said the next step should be to provide financial support to bereaved parents.

The federal government recently increased financial support and extended the eligibility period for parents of missing and murdered children.