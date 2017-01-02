Thunder Bay police arrested an Ottawa man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Kim for drug and weapon offences on Monday, police sources confirm.

Katrina Galloway, a woman in her 20s, and 30-year-old Nicholas Kim were both shot and taken to hospital by paramedics after a shooting in the Blossom Park neighbourhood in May.

Kim later died in hospital.

At the time police said Jonathan Ranger, 32, was wanted by police in connection to the incident and for outstanding charges of theft, mischief, breach of probation and assault stemming from an incident on Feb. 19.

Ranger is Galloway's former partner and they have a child together.

He hasn't been charged in connection to either shooting cases and a warrant was never issued for his arrest.

On Monday Ranger, along with two other men and a woman, were arrested in Thunder Bay as the result of an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police criminal investigations branch.

Officers said they seized weapons, drugs and cash after two high-risk vehicle stops and a search of a residence.