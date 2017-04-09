Not sure if you heard, Ottawa-Gatineau, but it was incredibly nice out today.

How nice? We're tempted to let these photos do the talking, but if you're looking for some hard numerical data, as of 5 p.m. ET it was still a balmy 15 C in the nation's capital.

That's the first time this year the mercury has ascended into double digits.

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy the outdoors today, don't fret: Monday's supposed to be even nicer, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 20 C.

That's nearly 11 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. So if you call in sick tomorrow, we won't blame you.

jogger alexandra bridge ottawa gatineau

A jogger makes his way across the Alexandra Bridge from Gatineau to Ottawa on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

nepean point gatineau ottawa river skyline

A jacketless man gazes across the Ottawa River from Nepean Point on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

busker byward market ottawa george street

A busker plays electric guitar on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

patio heart and crown byward market bar beers ottawa

Patios in the ByWard Market were open for business in Ottawa Sunday as temperatures reached the double digits. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

photography ottawa parliament hill tourists

People snap photos on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

boy parliament hill peace tower ottawa

A young boy — one of hundreds who descended upon Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon — is transfixed by the grandeur of the Peace Tower. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

gatineau skyline sunset dusk portage bridge ottawa

Tree branches frame the Gatineau, Que., skyline near the Portage Bridge as the sun sets on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)