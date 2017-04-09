Not sure if you heard, Ottawa-Gatineau, but it was incredibly nice out today.

How nice? We're tempted to let these photos do the talking, but if you're looking for some hard numerical data, as of 5 p.m. ET it was still a balmy 15 C in the nation's capital.

That's the first time this year the mercury has ascended into double digits.

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy the outdoors today, don't fret: Monday's supposed to be even nicer, with Environment Canada calling for a high of 20 C.

That's nearly 11 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. So if you call in sick tomorrow, we won't blame you.

A jogger makes his way across the Alexandra Bridge from Gatineau to Ottawa on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A jacketless man gazes across the Ottawa River from Nepean Point on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A busker plays electric guitar on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Patios in the ByWard Market were open for business in Ottawa Sunday as temperatures reached the double digits. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

People snap photos on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 9, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A young boy — one of hundreds who descended upon Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon — is transfixed by the grandeur of the Peace Tower. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)