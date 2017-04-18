Ottawa Senators fans didn't invade TD Garden in overwhelming numbers Monday, but the hearty contingent that did infiltrate Boston's rink definitely made their presence known when Bobby Ryan scored in overtime to take Game 3.

Darren Ryan — no relation to the overtime hero — decided to attend the game to cap off the perfect road trip to Beantown.

"I came down to watch my brother race in the Boston Marathon," said the Ottawa fan, who couldn't help the running metaphor to describe the Sens' success.

"It was great to see them come around that last mile [and win]."

Fun run

Keith Ryan proudly wore his Boston Marathon medal over a Daniel Alfredsson jersey.

The runner didn't appear to be losing steam as the game stretched into overtime, even though he'd completed a marathon hours earlier.

"Absolutely not too long a day! Love hockey! I'm a Canadian!" the marathoner said, adding he planned to return to see Game 4 on Wednesday.

Arena tour

Cindy Partridge and Keith Murray say TD Garden is the 15th arena they've visited in a quest to see the Senators play at every rink in the NHL. (Stu Mills/CBC)

For Senators fans Cindy Partridge and Keith Murray, TD Garden was the 15th NHL arena they've visited in their quest to see their team play in every rink in the league.

"That's a beautiful building in there," said Murray, sporting his Senators heritage amid a sea of Bruins fans milling about outside.

"Fans were very friendly. This isn't our first rodeo though, going into another team's building."

The key is not to over-celebrate when wearing the visiting team's colours, explained Partridge.

"You keep it piped down pretty good," added Murray.

The few, the proud

Chris Murray (centre), who lives in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood, travelled to Boston to catch Game 3 between the Sens and Bruins. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Family of 4 cheers on Sens