Rogue bus drivers, candid comments and rampant rodents? Test your Ottawa news knowledge with our weekly news quiz.
CBC Ottawa's news quiz for the week of Feb. 6
Rogue bus drivers, candid comments and rampant rodents
CBC News Posted: Feb 12, 2017 6:00 AM ET Last Updated: Feb 12, 2017 6:00 AM ET
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Light Snow
-12°C
Gatineau
Cloudy
-10°C
Petawawa
Cloudy
-10°C
Cornwall
-12°C
Kingston
Light Snow
-9°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
- Salvation Army downtown shelter may be moving out
- Ottawa Airbnb rentals set to rise during Canada's 150th birthday, says company
- Ottawa-area skier dies of suspected heart attack during Quebec ski marathon
- CBC Ottawa's news quiz for the week of Feb. 6
- Twitter abuse victim, tech expert applaud protection measures
Top News Headlines
- Pre-clearance bill would give U.S. border agents power to search and detain Canadians on Canadian soil
- Trudeau is the 3rd leader hosted by Trump: Here's how the first 2 meetings went
- Alec Baldwin reprises Trump role as SNL host, but Melissa McCarthy steals the show again
- 'Unstoppable?' New device claims it can break Netflix border blocks
- Military chaplain adds adviser for Indigenous soldiers
Most Viewed
- 'Everybody loved him': Almonte shop owners remember courier killed in highway crash
- Snowfall warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau
- Salvation Army downtown shelter may be moving out
- Trudeau's electoral reform about-face slammed at Parliament Hill rally
- Ottawa gas prices plunge below 70 cents for first time in 7 years
- Russell, Ont., woman killed in rollover outside Ottawa
- Walmart pit stop costs Ottawa school bus driver her job
- Ottawa Airbnb rentals set to rise sharply in 2017, company says
- Gatineau paying people to buy homes and live in downtown Hull
- Flying tractor-trailer wheel kills van driver on Ottawa highway
Don't Miss
-
Salvation Army downtown shelter may be moving out
-
Ottawa Airbnb rentals set to rise sharply in 2017, company says
-
Skier dies after suspected heart attack during marathon near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge
-
CBC Ottawa's news quiz for the week of Feb. 6
-
Twitter abuse victim, tech expert applaud protection measures
-
'Everybody loved him': Almonte shop owners remember courier killed in highway crash
-
Trudeau's electoral reform about-face slammed at Parliament Hill rally
-
Snowfall warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau
-
Recap
Anderson earns shutout in 1st game back for Senators
-
INTERACTIVE
Did the population in your hometown shrink or grow?
-
Gatineau paying people to buy homes and live in downtown Hull
-
Inuk woman in Ottawa-area uses traditional know-how to collect, recycle roadkill for crafts
-
Forestry worker praised for carving roadside memorial out of dead tree
-
Russell, Ont., woman killed in rollover outside Ottawa
-
Canada scores silver, bronze at speed skating single distance worlds