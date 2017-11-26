Growing up in Syria, Abdulnour Sakhniya discovered a love of reading in high school after some encouragement from his family and friends.

Now, after moving to Canada in April 2016, Sakhniya has won a $1,000 grant from Awesome Ottawa for a new literacy project called Newcomer Reads.

Together with the Ottawa Public Library and Capital Welcomes, Sakhniya will draw up a list of easy-to-read books and short stories aimed at young newcomers aged 10 to 15, and challenge them to read as much as they can.

The goal, he said, is to foster a love of reading and encourage English literacy skills.

"Coming from a newcomer background, I've seen that many of our youth are not too involved in reading books, and it's really something that makes my heart a bit broken," he said. "It's something I really want to change."

Sakhniya said as a child, reading wasn't a big part of his life. But after some encouragement in high school, he eventually found himself reading books such as Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist and Sun Tzu's The Art of War.

After moving to Canada, Sakhniya said he was inspired by seeing people reading in parks and community centres.

"Coming to Canada … I really respected the fact that whenever I go to the bus, whenever I go to any public place, seeing someone with a book reading," he said. "That is something that I really look up to."

Fostering youth literacy

In order to give youth the best chance at success, Sakhniya said he's hoping to fill the list with short stories and simpler novels. Once the program is up and running, hopefully by next summer, participants will be able to choose books from the list and collect prizes based on how many they read.

The majority of the Awesome Ottawa grant money will go toward prizes for participants, he said, such as tickets to activities and sporting events around the city.

Part of a global movement to reward local innovation, Awesome Ottawa picks a grant recipient every month. The Ottawa chapter has awarded over $95,000 to local projects since its inception in 2010.

Margaret Lavictoire, a trustee with Awesome Ottawa, said the organization gets between 20 and 30 applications for grants each month.

Sakhniya's project was chosen because of its potential to impact the community, she said.

"It was youth-powered and for youth. That was very attractive to us," she said "[The project] is sort of at an early stage and we see that our money could actually have quite an impact in making it actually happen."

Lavictoire said that with the Newcomer Reads grant, the total amount of money awarded globally is now over $3 million.

Reading club for newcomer youth

Sakhniya said he also hopes to set up a reading club that will connect youth to the Syrian tradition of a storyteller, or hakawati, and encourage them to share what they read with friends.

"We wanted to enrich some of the Syrian tradition and encourage kids to remember it," he said. "It'll be like a normal social gathering where we talk about the books they've read and where we share some of our own experiences, and we'll have a traditional storyteller to add to it."

Later this month, Sakhniya said he's hoping to sit down with officials from the Ottawa Public Library to start the process of developing the program. He'd like to start with at least 200 books on the list, and is aiming to register over 100 kids to participate. Parents can be involved through monthly meetings focused on how best to foster a love of reading at home, Sakhniya said.