Travel writer Remy Scalza was nervous about writing a profile of Ottawa, his adoptive home's capital city, in part because it's always a bit presumptuous acting as an authority when you are a tourist. It was also, as it happens, Scalza's first visit.

"Well to be honest, it was a blank slate," he told Stu Mills on CBC's All in a Day of his expectations of the city.

"I wanted to make sure to do it justice," said Scalza, who grew up in the United States but moved to Vancouver six years ago. "It's always a challenge when you just kind of fly into a city and get the lay of the land very quickly try to find the best spots."

The article, "36 Hours in Ottawa," which ran in the Thursday New York Times, has so far been warmly received, a contrast to the last time the prominent American newspaper turned its eyes on our capital.

Two years ago another freelancer penned the much-derided "A Sleepy Ottawa Neighbourhood Wakes Up" for the New York Times, in which the writer referred to the ByWard Market as "sleepy," and highlighted a Wine Rack location as an example of the neighbourhood's one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Scalza said he only found about about the "Wine Rack incident" on Thursday, after the article was published. But he said he had made sure he hit up his friends in the city for as many suggestions as he could get before trying to cram as many places into three days.

His article points out tourist attractions like Parliament Hill, the Rideau Canal, the National Gallery and the Canadian Museum of History but also mixes this is with local spots like the Manx, Play Food & Wine, Tooth and Nail and Art-Is-In-Bakery.

Overall, he said, he described his trip to the capital on the Remembrance Day weekend as "really positive."

"I walked up to Parliament Hill and they were doing the virtual poppy drop, [where they] projected the images of the poppy on the Peace Tower," he said.

"As a new Canadian just to be on the Parliament Hill and to see the Peace Tower and be there at such a significant time it was actually quite moving."