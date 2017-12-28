Need to know what's open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day and which city services are running? CBC Ottawa has you covered with this handy compendium.

Food, drink and shopping

Alcohol

Dec. 31:

​All Beer Store locations will open and close at regular hours. Check the store locator on their website for detailed hours. Most LCBO stores will be open until 8 p.m. For specific store hours check the store locator on their website. Wine Rack locations are open varying hours, depending on the store.

Jan. 1:

All LCBO, Beer Store and Wine Rack locations will be closed.

You can also check the hours of Ottawa grocery stores that are now authorized to sell beer.

Shopping centres

Dec. 31:

Rideau Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place d'Orleans will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1​:

Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Centre, Place d'Orleans and Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will all be closed New Year's Day.

Grocery stores

Dec. 31:

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart Ottawa Baseline Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1:

The Real Canadian Superstore in Westboro will be closed.

Costco locations will be closed.

Walmart locations will be closed.

City services

The Rink of Dreams at City Hall will be open through the holidays, weather permitting.

Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The skating court at Lansdowne Park will be open on the following days, weather permitting.

Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

City of Ottawa recreation

Most recreation facilities are closed and public swimming, public skating, aquafitness and fitness classes are cancelled on New Year's Day. Please check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details, as some exceptions will apply.

Those that are open will be operating on modified schedules during the holiday season, including modified swimming, skating and fitness schedules.

Registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled during the holiday season. However, clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

Client services

Dec. 31: All rural client service centres will be closed, and will reopen for regular hours on Jan. 2.

Jan. 1: City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed. The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Cres. will also be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For persons with a hearing disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Garbage, green bin and recycling

Dec. 31: Regular service.

Jan. 1: There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Collection that would have been scheduled for New Year's Day will take place on Jan. 2 instead. Collection for the rest of the week will be delayed by a day. The Trail Waste Facility will also be closed.

Note that Christmas trees will be collected on regularly scheduled collection days. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags will not be collected.

Public transit

OC Transpo is operating on a reduced schedule until Jan. 5.

Dec. 31: OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. Buses will be free after 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, until 5 a.m. on New Years Day.

Jan. 1: OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Call 613-560-1000 or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number for automated schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, phone 613-741-4390 or visit octranspo.com.

Para Transpo service

Dec. 31: Regular service, and Para Transpo will also be free after 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Jan. 1: Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule. Regularly scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled but trips can be booked for this day by calling 613-244‑7272. Customer bookings for dialysis on New Year's Day will automatically be rescheduled to Sunday, December 31.

Parking

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Ottawa Public Health

Dec. 31: The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed. The SITE office will be operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The SITE mobile van will be operating on its regular schedule. Dental clinics, Well Baby Drop-in, and the Ottawa Public Health information line will all operate on normal hours.

Jan. 1: The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed. The dental clinics and Well Baby Drop-In will be closed. The SITE office will be operating 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The SITE mobile van will be operating on regular hours. The Ottawa Public Health information line will be closed, but you can call and leave a message, and inquiries will be responded to within one business day.

Cultural services

Dec. 31: The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Ottawa Art Gallery Annex will be open daily as usual.

Jan. 1: The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Ottawa Art Gallery Annex will be open daily as usual. City of Ottawa archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed. However, clients should check ottawa.ca or their facility to confirm, as some exceptions may apply.

Archives services

The City of Ottawa archives reference services and Gallery 112 will be closed from Dec. 30 through to Jan. 1.

Municipal child care services

All city-operated child care centres will be closed on Jan 1.

Ottawa Public Libraries