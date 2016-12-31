Not to be outdone by the New Year's celebrations happening across the city, Mother Nature is ringing in 2017 with a dumping of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the capital region as an Alberta clipper moves into the area Saturday.

The weather system is expected to bring about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, which will taper off before morning.

Travellers should expect significant snow along their routes and be prepared for winter travel conditions, warns the national weather agency.

The low will be – 4 C.

New Year's Day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of – 2 C.