Ottawa will ring in 2018 and say goodbye to the busy, festive year that was with plenty of free events the entire family can enjoy.

Canada 150 closing party on the Hill

The party starts with the Christmas Lights Across Canada multimedia show at 9 p.m., featuring pyrotechnics, lasers and music from DJs Carl Müren and Evana Müren. At 10 p.m., the Christmas Lights Across Canada show will play again, this time with music from DJ Shub, a former member of A Tribe Called Red.

The multimedia show gets one last play at 11 p.m., followed by a performance by Kardinal Offishall. If you head to Parliament Hill, you'll also be able to bid adieu to the last seconds of 2017 with pyrotechnics and a laser show at 11:59 p.m.

Hogman-eh!

​This free event brings the spirit of Scotland's New Year's celebration of Hogmanay to the Aberdeen Pavillion at Lansdowne Park. Hosted by the Scottish Society of Ottawa and in its sixth year running, the event includes kid-friendly activities and music for everyone — this year featuring bands the Urban Highlanders, Écosse and the American Rogues. The party gets started at 4:45 p.m.

Rick Chiarelli's Alcohol-Free New Year's Eve

Join Rick Chiarelli and his family for a booze-free party at Ben Franklin Place. Things kick off at 6 p.m. with a skating show by the Nepean Skating Club. The rest of the evening will feature indoor and outdoor activities, including skating, sleigh rides, a bouncy castle and face painting. The party wraps up at 10 p.m. with fireworks. This year the event has a wizard and witches theme and families are invited to dress up in costume.

Nimidiwin: Celebrating our Dance from Coast to Coast to Coast

Nimidiwin, the Algonquin word for dance, is a celebration of First Nations culture though dance and song and an opportunity to welcome the New Year in peace and friendship. The event takes place at the Canadian Museum of History from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will include performances by Grammy nominated drum group Northern Cree and Juno award winner Susan Aglukark.

New Year's Eve at the National Arts Centre

You can also celebrate the coming of the new year at the National Arts Centre on December 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be free family activities including holiday crafts, performances by a local jazz band, a new year's dance party and lots of hot chocolate.