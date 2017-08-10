Refugee and immigrant women gathered in Vanier Thursday to make art for a pop-up gallery aimed at creating conversations about sexual violence and empowering survivors.

Sexual Assualt: The Roadshow is housed inside a converted shipping container that arrived in Ottawa on August 3. But rather than just exhibiting works, survivors of sexual violence also participate by creating their own works.

Yamikani Msosa, with the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Ottawa, says having the Roadshow in Vanier has been a powerful experience. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

"It's really powerful because it shows the resiliency of folks," said Yamikani Msosa, public education co-ordinator for the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Ottawa.

"It's men, it's women, it's gender non-conforming people, it's trans folks who are telling their stories around sexual violence."

The project was started by sexual assault survivor and activist Jane Doe along with artist and activist Lillian Allen.

Mahvash "Maggie" Mortazavi says creating art has helped women from war zones work through their experiences and pain. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

Thursday's art session was led by visual artist Mahvash "Maggie" Mortazavi. Originally, from Iran, Mortazavi has called Canada home for 30 years and for the last 13 has hosted a weekly art group at the Sexual Assault Support Centre for women from war zones.

"These women who are working today are validating their experience on the paper," said Mortazavi. "They share their story so they see they are not the only one."

Sexual Assault: The Roadshow was started by sexual assault survivor Jane Doe with the purpose of using art as a way of discussing the issue. (Yamikani Msosa)

One participant, who asked not to be named, said living in her homeland of Afghanistan 30 years ago was a frightening and painful experience, but the work alongside other women — with similar experiences — has helped them all work through it.

"When we start painting for three hours in the class, we forget all the stress," she said. "That's why I love this class."

Ottawa is the ninth stop, as the roadshow makes its way thorough the province. The exhibit in Vanier wraps up on August 28.