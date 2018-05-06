Tree felled in your neighbourhood? There's a map for that

After a severe wind storm knocked down trees across the city Friday night, one Ottawa city councillor is hoping a new online tool will help keep track of those losses.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said he's been working with local environmental advocates to create a Google map that allows residents to pinpoint exactly where trees have come down.

They can note the type of tree, its location, and what happened, Leiper said — and even share a photo.

"While this tree loss is fresh in people's mind, I thought this would be a really interesting time to go out and tell people, 'We're going to try out this tool," said Leiper, who tweeted about the map the morning after Friday's storm.

"Take an opportunity to see how it works," he urged. "It's really an experiment."

I'm working w/ some advocates on a tree map, testing it out before launching. This is an opportune time to ask folks: if you lost a tree last night, or know of one, could you pin it to the map if you're comfortable with Google Maps? <a href="https://t.co/GZ3Ev293zJ">https://t.co/GZ3Ev293zJ</a> —@JLeiper

City doesn't have 'good handle' on losses

The Friday night storm saw gusts of nearly 100 km/h blow through the city, damaging and toppling trees and — as a Hydro Ottawa spokesperson put it — leaving "devastation in its wake."

Leiper said he knows of at least half a dozen trees that have fallen in his ward, and he suspects there could be more.

However, the city has also lost many mature trees to development, invasive insects and disease, he added — which is why the mapping tool is necessary.

"We are losing our urban tree canopy at what a lot of people consider to be an alarming rate," he said. "But we don't have a good handle on what those numbers are."

Coun. Jeff Leiper is hoping residents will help track tree loss in his ward and across the city. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

Planting smarter

Arborist Martin Guindon said it's important for people who've now lost trees to consider where and what to plant next.

"They might need to rethink where the tree will be located now," he said.

Guindon said although a large tree may look healthy, there could be underlying problems that are hard to detect and make it unstable.

"A lot of people aren't aware of the conditions of their trees.They don't see it as we see it," he said.

Leiper said more people are thinking about how to be smarter about what they plant, either when they lose their tree or intend to plant a new one.

"There's a real heightened awareness right now around more sustainable replanting," Leiper said. "Planting more native species, planting more diverse species is really critical."

Nearly three dozen tree loss sites have already been added to the map, and Leiper said he hopes even more will be added before its official launch.